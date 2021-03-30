3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been found in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee County Health Department says three cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus have been found in Shawnee County. It said the cases were confirmed through whole-genome sequencing conducted through Kansas Department of Health and Environment labs. It said the cases were confirmed on Tuesday morning and are the first to be found in the county and among over 30 that have been found in Kansas.

According to SCHD, variant strains are mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. It said the CDC has classified the UK variant as a Variant of Concern due to its increased likelihood of severe disease and increased level of transmission.

SCHD spokesman Craig Barnes said these are the first of any variant cases in the county.

“With the confirmation of the B.1.1.7 variant in Shawnee County and the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County and across the nation, it is important that we as a community continue to do what we can to limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer. “It’s important to not get complacent; we continue to promote proper mask wear and encourage all eligible Shawnee County residents to get vaccinated when they are able.”

SCHD said it urges residents to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands to limit the spread of COVID-19.

