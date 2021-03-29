Two Atchison families displaced by house fires early Sunday

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of house fires that displaced two families early Sunday in central Atchison are under investigation, according to KAIR Radio.

The first fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 1124 Laramie.

While crews were on the way to that blaze, they received a report that an adjacent house directly to the east at 1122 Laramie also was on fire.

Interim Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said crews quickly extinguished both blazes. However, the fires extended into the attic areas of both residences, causing damage to the structures.

Weishaar said an investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office was called to help determine the cause of the blazes.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

