Advertisement

Two Atchison families displaced by house fires early Sunday

A pair of house fires that displaced two families early Sunday in Atchison are under...
A pair of house fires that displaced two families early Sunday in Atchison are under investigation, according to KAIR Radio.(Flame image courtesy Guido Jansen via Pixlr)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of house fires that displaced two families early Sunday in central Atchison are under investigation, according to KAIR Radio.

The first fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 1124 Laramie.

While crews were on the way to that blaze, they received a report that an adjacent house directly to the east at 1122 Laramie also was on fire.

Interim Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said crews quickly extinguished both blazes. However, the fires extended into the attic areas of both residences, causing damage to the structures.

Weishaar said an investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office was called to help determine the cause of the blazes.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Topeka Police looking for person of interest in connection to Gage Shopping Center shooting
The Riley County Police Department is asking you to avoid the area near 10th Street from...
Roads are back open in Riley County, active investigation led to two people in custody
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
32-year-old Brian Wells of Topeka is facing multiple counts of burglary and theft after a...
Meriden man in police custody after chain of car burglaries
TPD is looking for Harlee Borders and Devonta Miller in relation to a shooting
TPD searches for suspects in Friday night shooting

Latest News

Weather at the monitor
Weather at the monitor
A 33-year-old Dodge City man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Ford County...
Motorcycle rider killed Sunday in Ford County crash
Windy conditions ahead
Thomas's 8-Day Forecast
Warm & Extremely Windy Monday
Sunday night forecast: Extreme Wind And Very Warm Monday