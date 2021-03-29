Advertisement

Topeka man charged with multiple charges following a disturbance Saturday night

A 21-year-old Topeka male is in custody and charged with multiple charges following a...
A 21-year-old Topeka male is in custody and charged with multiple charges following a disturbance in the 300 block of NW 35th Street Saturday night.(Phil Anderson)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Topeka male is in custody and charged with multiple charges following a disturbance in the 300 block of NW 35th Street Saturday night.

Sheriff Brian Hill says the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a disturbance in the 300 block of NW 35th Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Sheriff Hill says with a minute there were multiple calls regarding gunshots in that area were reported.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene and found multiple shell casings.

During the investigation, it was learned that two individuals left a party in a red 2008 Ford Mustang.

Sheriff Hill says the passenger, Layton A. Norton 21 of Topeka, fired multiple shots into the air as they drove away. Norton and the driver spoke with deputies at a nearby location.

Norton was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for Harlee Borders and Devonta Miller in relation to a shooting
TPD searches for suspects in Friday night shooting
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Topeka Police looking for person of interest in connection to Gage Shopping Center shooting
Manhattan company banned from doing business in Kansas
Man convicted in 1984 Kansas triple killing dies in prison
Stacy Minton was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and for possession of methamphetamine.
Topeka woman arrested for possession of drugs after Friday traffic stop

Latest News

The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
The Riley County Police Department is asking you to avoid the area near 10th Street from...
Roads are back open in Riley County, active investigation led to two people in custody
Tom Vilsack
USDA Announces ‘Pandemic Assistance for Producers’ to Distribute Resources More Equitably
K-State veterinarian has tips for keeping pets safe from household dangers