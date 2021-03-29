Advertisement

Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting

Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others injured were located Sunday and arrested.(Topeka Police Department)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others injured were located Sunday and arrested.

The Topeka Police Department says 28-year-old, Devonta Miller of Topeka and 21-year-old, Harlee Borders from Marysville were located in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

The suspects were located in an apartment where Riley County police asked the public to avoid the area Sunday afternoon.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

TPD says were brought back to Topeka where they are being booked in jail on the following charges:

Devonta Miller:

  • 1 count of Murder in the First Degree
  • 4 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping
  • 1 count of Aggravated Burglary
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Battery
  • 1 count of Aggravated Endangering of a Child
  • 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a felon
  • 1 count of Failure to stop at an Accident — Felony

Harlee Borders:

  • 1 count of Murder in the First Degree
  • 4 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping
  • 1 count of Aggravated Burglary
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Battery
  • 1 count of Aggravated Endangering of a Child
  • 1 count of Failure to stop at an Accident — Felony

