Strong Winds Will Cause for High Fire Danger Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only looking at temperatures, it might seem like we are in store for another great outdoor day, but the winds will likely interfere with any outdoor plans you may have in place for today, and it is going to blow strong. Gusts are expected to be between 50-60 miles per hour today with winds pretty regularly between 25-30. Because of the winds, we not only have a wind advisory in place, but a Red Flag Warning as well with temperature soaring into the upper 70′s. Any fire that is started in these conditions will quickly get out of hand and therefore today is a day for extreme fire caution.

Extreme Gusts Today (WIBW)

The warm temperatures though will not last too much longer as we are tracking a cold front to move through northeast Kansas overnight tonight. The front will cool our temperatures down dramatically from the last few days with highs only expected to reach the upper 50′s tomorrow. We are also expecting a couple freezes for your Tuesday and Wednesday nights. A good reminder not to jump the gun with any spring landscaping just quite yet.

Looking ahead, out highs will return to the 60′s and 70′s by the start of April and we may even break 80 after Easter Sunday. We are also expecting plenty of Sun throughout this week with staying mostly clear.

8-Day (WIBW)

Today: Highs in the mid to upper 70′s, strong south winds 25-30mph, gusting to near 60mph. Extreme fire danger.

Tonight: Cold front passes through overnight, lows in the mid 40′s, winds will continue to blow this evening and calm down early tomorrow morning and be from the north between 10-15mph.

Tomorrow: Highs much cooler only reaching the upper 50′s, north winds 15-20mph, partly cloudy skies.

Taking Action

1. Avoid all outdoor burning today. Winds will cause any flame to quickly get out of control.

2. Account for the wind for your outdoor plans. Tie and secure things to the ground.

3. Wind can impact your driving. It would be best to slow down on the roads today.

