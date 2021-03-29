Strong Winds Continue Through The Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gusts are expected to be between 50-60 miles per hour tonight with sustained winds between 25-30. Temperatures will fall later tonight as a cold front switches the wind direction from the northwest and a cold front passes through. There will not be any rain with the cold front this time.

The front will cool our temperatures down dramatically from the last few days with highs only expected to reach the upper 50′s tomorrow. We are also expecting a couple freezes for your Tuesday and Wednesday nights. A good reminder not to jump the gun with any spring landscaping just quite yet.

Looking ahead, out highs will return to the 60′s and 70′s by the start of April and we may even break 80 after Easter Sunday. We are also expecting plenty of Sun throughout this week with staying mostly clear.

Tonight: Cold front passes through overnight, lows in the mid 40′s, winds will continue to blow this evening and calm down early tomorrow morning and be from the north between 10-15mph.

Tomorrow: Highs much cooler only reaching the upper 50′s, north winds 15-20mph, partly cloudy skies.

Taking Action

1. Avoid all outdoor burning today. Winds will cause any flame to quickly get out of control.

2. Account for the wind for your outdoor plans. Tie and secure things to the ground.

3. Wind can impact your driving. It would be best to slow down on the roads today.

