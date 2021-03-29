Stop Asian American and Pacific Islanders Hate Vigil held in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Community members in Manhattan came together today for a vigil calling for a stop to Asian American and Pacific Islanders hate.

“Even though their are people who live here that don’t want us here, I do know that the majority of this community do,” said event organizer, Fanny Fang.

The recent Atlanta spa shooting inspired fanny fang to bring her community together and shine a light on Asian American and pacific islander hate.

“six out of the eight victims that were killed were Asian American women and since the pandemic there has been a drastic rise in anti-Asian violence so this is to honor them and all lives lost to anti Asian violence”

Fang organized a flashlight vigil in Manhattan city park and invited several AAPI community members to share their own stories and experiences.

“I have experienced racism in school in my business out and about and so often times because its not a murder, it goes under the radar so it was important to me to make sure there is a space where Asian American community members can come together and grieve during this very tragic event as well as showing the AAPI community member who their allies are.”

