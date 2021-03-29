Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Riley County Police Department is asking you to avoid the area near 10th Street from...
Roads are back open in Riley County, active investigation led to two people in custody
32-year-old Brian Wells of Topeka is facing multiple counts of burglary and theft after a...
Meriden man in police custody after chain of car burglaries

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Gov. Laura Kelly toured the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center on...
Gov. Kelly tours Prairie Band Health Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Due to decreased demand and government mandates during the pandemic, airlines cut flights...
Grounded: Some cities lost more than half their flights amid COVID-19