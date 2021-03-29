Advertisement

Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for murder of...
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for murder of three people at a Kansas Jewish community center and a nearby assisted living facility on April 13, 2014.(WIBW)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed him to represent himself at trial.

The appeal from Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. is scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Monday. He was convicted of one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and assault and weapons charges in August 2015.

Miller’s attorneys argue that the Johnson County Court judge who oversaw his trial should not have allowed him to represent himself. They say the judge did not consider whether Miller had mental health issues that would make him incompetent to represent himself in a complex capital case.

Miller, from Aurora, Missouri, also argues that the judge should have allowed him to present mitigating evidence during the penalty phase, and that the death penalty itself is unconstitutional.

Miller, who is also known as Frazier Glenn Close, testified during trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jews before he died. He said at the time that he didn’t expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.

He ambushed and killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

All of his victims were Christians.

During the trial, Miller frequently interrupted proceedings with outbursts aimed at the judge, jury and prosecutor. After he was convicted, he said he didn’t care if he was sentenced to death.

In his closing arguments during the penalty phase, Miller spent nearly an hour complaining that Jewish people were running the government, media and Federal Reserve. He yelled “Heil Hitler” when he was sentenced to death.

Miller is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran on a white-power platform during campaigns for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Topeka Police looking for person of interest in connection to Gage Shopping Center shooting
The Riley County Police Department is asking you to avoid the area near 10th Street from...
Roads are back open in Riley County, active investigation led to two people in custody
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
32-year-old Brian Wells of Topeka is facing multiple counts of burglary and theft after a...
Meriden man in police custody after chain of car burglaries
TPD is looking for Harlee Borders and Devonta Miller in relation to a shooting
TPD searches for suspects in Friday night shooting

Latest News

Advocates who are pushing to change the name of a nondescript stream called Negro Creek near...
Kansas county mulls changing creek’s racially loaded name
Weather at the monitor
Weather at the monitor
A pair of house fires that displaced two families early Sunday in Atchison are under...
Two Atchison families displaced by house fires early Sunday
A 33-year-old Dodge City man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Ford County...
Motorcycle rider killed Sunday in Ford County crash