NOTO Arts & Entertainment District holding spring events

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have several events to look forward to next month in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

On Friday, April 2, visitors can enjoy the First Friday Artwalk and the Redbud Festival, featuring music and performances at the new Redbud Park. The festival will continue through May, with events planned for April 16 and 17.

April 3 marks the start of the new NOTO Saturday markets, which will feature vendors in Redbud Park and Teeter Courtyard from 9:45 am to 3 pm. There will also be live music and art, as well as food and beverage options available. NOTO Saturday markets will be held the first and third Saturday of every month until October.

