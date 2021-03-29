Advertisement

Newman Regional Health opens COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

(Newman Regional Health)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health will be receiving 400 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and has opened appointments for Friday, April 2.

Anyone under phases 1 through 5 of Kansas Vaccine Prioritization can sign up for the vaccination clinic through Newman Regional Health’s online patient portal system, My Health Info. Patients that do not yet have a My Health Info account can sign up here.

To schedule an appointment through My Health Info, log in to the patient portal, click “appointments” and select “schedule appointment or virtual visit”. Then, select “Covid vaccine 1st Dose” and “Next”. Select Friday, April 2 as your preferred date and select a time that works for you, and click “Next”. Enter “Covid vaccine” as the reason for the appointment, select a preferred phone number, and click “Submit”.

If you need help scheduling your vaccine, you can call the COVID-19 vaccine help center at 620-343-6801 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

