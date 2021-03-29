Motorcycle rider killed Sunday in Ford County crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider lost his life Sunday afternoon in a crash in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Gilberto Gallegos, 33, of Dodge City.

The crash was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on US-283 highway, about seven miles south of Dodge City.

According to the Kansas Highway Parol, Gallegos was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson FXDB Street Bob motorcycle north on US-283 and was attempting to pass a vehicle traveling the same direction.

The patrol said Gallegos crossed the center line and lost control of the motorcycle and laid it over on its left side. The patrol said Gallegos then became separated from the motorcycle.

Gallegos, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

