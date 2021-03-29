Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County commissioners announced today the county’s mask mandate will remain in place. They made the decision at Monday morning’s meeting.
However, commissioners say businesses, churches, and organizations can choose to opt-out. This decision comes as area businesses asked the board not to get rid of the mask mandate entirely. This takes effect immediately.
