Local law enforcement are cracking down on violent crime in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the U.S Marshal--last year Topeka saw a sharp rise in shootings--fueled by a feud between local neighborhood-based gangs.

“Operation Frontier Justice” aimed to target as many criminals as possible.

“These programs are focused on getting drugs guns and criminals off the streets and the citizens of this community much safer--I commend to these officials on their efforts and I turn to them to see how we can further this cause,” Senator, Jerry Moran said.

U.S Marshals say bystanders have been shot as a result of a long-time rivalry of the 357 Crips and 5th Block.

Of the 258 arrests made--16 of those were gang members.

Drugs, money, and firearms were seized by law enforcement as part of the investigation.

”Troopers conducted high volume traffic stops during the operation which led to the discovering of over five pounds of marijuana, over $10,000 of illegal drug proceeds, personal use drug narcotics and ten firearms and two stolen motor vehicles,” said Kansas Highway Patrol’s, Jason De Vore.

The operation seized 24 firearms and 19kilograms of narcotics --including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and $25,000 in U.S. currency.

The greatest number of charges were for narcotics and weapons, but there was also a charge of kidnapping and even homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay calls “Operation Frontier Justice” a success.

”It is a great day for our law enforcement agencies--and for the community that they serve, the operation was a tremendous success and that is a credit to the teamwork and partnerships that we have established here--we can all take pride in a job well done,” Kagay said.

