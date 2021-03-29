Advertisement

KU’s Tyon Grant-Foster enters transfer portal

Kansas' Tyon Grant-Foster shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas' Tyon Grant-Foster shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota State Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 65-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas forward Tyon Grant-Foster has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Grant-Foster averaged 3.1 points per game for the Jayhawks in the 2020-21 season. He transferred to KU after playing at Indian Hills Community College.

The 6′7″ forward played in 22 games for the Jayhawks.

“Tyon and I visited today and he told me of his intention of putting his name in the portal,” Self said. “I support that decision. We all have enjoyed Tyon being here. He is a tremendous young man that has a great future and we all support him moving forward in his basketball career.”

