Kansas House committee passes medical marijuana legislation, moves to House vote

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bill legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas has passed out of a House committee and will eventually move to the House floor for a vote.

The Federal and State Affairs committee in the Kansas House passed the bill in a gut-and-go of Senate Bill 158 Monday morning.

Multiple amendments were made to the bill during the process, including child-resistant packaging and prohibiting cannabis companies from advertising along state highways.

Legislators also lowered the requirement for a year-long patient-physician relationship and now only requires an exam.

The bill still allows employers to terminate employees for medical marijuana use and counties can also prohibit dispensaries.

