Advertisement

Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men have been ordered to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren on Monday ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Topeka Police looking for person of interest in connection to Gage Shopping Center shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
The Riley County Police Department is asking you to avoid the area near 10th Street from...
Roads are back open in Riley County, active investigation led to two people in custody
32-year-old Brian Wells of Topeka is facing multiple counts of burglary and theft after a...
Meriden man in police custody after chain of car burglaries
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water...
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared her concerns amid a coronavirus spike.
CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new coronavirus spike
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca vaccine pause for people younger than 55