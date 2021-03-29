Advertisement

Gov. Kelly tours Prairie Band Health Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Gov. Laura Kelly toured the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center on Monday, March 29, 2021(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly got a look at how the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation is handling COVID-19 vaccinations and said she is pleased with their handling of vaccine distribution.

Tribe leaders gave her a look at the vaccination clinic at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center Monday.

“They’ve been all over it,” she said.

“They started out doing like everybody else did, the healthcare workers, the front line workers and whatnot but they quickly got through that and have been able to open it up not only to tribal members but also folks in the Jackson County area.”

Kelly said she has seen their challenges are like the ones many have experienced throughout vaccine rollout.

“I think they are experiencing the same sort of hesitancy that were experiencing all over Kansas,” she said.

“But once the vaccination process gets going and more and more people get vaccinated, then those who have been reluctant will be more likely to step forward and I think will see that you’ll see that here, too.”

Kelly said she remains hopeful as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to everyone over the age of 16 across the state.

“I am absolutely delighted the more people we can get vaccinated the more we can open our businesses our schools and get a little bit back to normal,” she said.

She said the Potawatomi Nation’s system can be an example across the state.

“I think folks are taking really good care of themselves right here, I think they seem to have it very well organized they’ve got ways to get to people who are homebound and ensure that they have access to the vaccine working with her child care center here,” she said.

“This is the way it supposed to work people partnering with others to take care of people as a whole so this is a great model.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

