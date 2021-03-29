Gov. Kelly relocates Tourism Division to Department of Commerce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that she has relocated the Kansas Tourism Division to the Kansas Department of Commerce, in accordance with the Executive Reorganization Order she submitted to the state legislature on January 25. The reorganization will begin July 1.

“Moving the Tourism division into the Department of Commerce sends a clear message to our industry partners and prospective companies that my administration will use every tool at our disposal to spur new economic growth,” Governor Kelly said. “This realignment will support our businesses, our tourism industry, and will play a significant role in our COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

Through the reorganization, the Tourism Division will be its own separate division within the Department of Commerce, with the director reporting to the Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

