FBI offering up to $50,000 for information in Kansas City, Mo. homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI’s Kansas City Division is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information regarding the 1998 murder of a Kansas City, Kansas woman.

34-year-old Rhonda Tribue, who may have also gone by her maiden name Easley, was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma on October 8, 1998 near Edwardsville, Kansas. Earlier that day, she had been seen at the Firelight Lounge on Quindaro Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas.

At the time of her murder, Tribue was wearing a dark purple corduroy jacket over a gold lace top, pumpkin-colored jeans, and brown sandals. She was 5′5″, 145 pounds, and was an African American woman with dark brown hair with yellow highlights.

Tribue’s case was reopened in 2020. Anyone with information can call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.