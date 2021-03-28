Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating possible shooting near Skinny’s Bar, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries

Shooting(WIBW)
By Isaac French and Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Skinny’s Bar and Grill.

Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting around 8:50 P.M. in the parking lot of Skinny’s Bar at 4016 SW Huntoon Street.

TPD says one victim transported themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Topeka Police say when officers arrived, they learned that an altercation inside of the bar spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting occured.

TPD says detectives and crime scene investigators are currently on the scene.

