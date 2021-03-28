The Friendship Connection: Helping kids fit in

(Ivanhoe Broadcast News) - Studies show as many as 15 to 20 percent of kindergarten students are socially rejected or ostracized by peers.

With many students learning remotely during the pandemic, parents are worried that kids who were already having peer difficulties could backslide.

Dawna Miller has lots of mom experience.

She’s an adoptive parent of eight. Still, when her son Braiden started school, she had no idea he was miserable.

the parent teacher conference a few months in, they’re like, he cries every day.

Braiden was anxious and struggling socially at a time that experts say is critical for development.

“We’ve had research that has shown that social competence a child shows at school in kindergarten is a really good predictor of later life success,” said psychologist Karen Bierman.

Bierman said when kids don’t have social connections, the isolation can have a snowball effect, leading to more anxiety, anger and behavior problems. Bierman is studying the friendship connections project, a program that pairs struggling kids with classmates.

“We do activities designed to help them build the skills they need to communicate more effectively to manage their feelings, to work through problems that they’re having.”

Outside the classroom, Bierman said parents can coach kids in effective communication.

Don’t scold them if they don’t handle a peer encounter well. Role play appropriate interactions, and look for opportunities, like scouting, and clubs, where kids can build interpersonal skills. after one year in the friendship connection, Miller noted a change in her son now twelve.

“Even now I know he has confidence to be like, ‘Oh, hey, hi, how are you?’ to at least start a conversation.”

The researchers studied students in schools in disadvantaged districts in rural and urban sections of Pennsylvania and found after one year, kids did improve their social and interpersonal skills. Bierman said the program is also used in schools in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

