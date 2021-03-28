Advertisement

Sunday morning fire at Manhattan Taco John’s under control

Fire crews extinguish flames at the Taco John's location on Leavenworth Street in Manhattan on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(Manhattan Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan Almes)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at Taco John’s in Manhattan is under control.

According to Manhattan Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, crews were called just after five Sunday morning to the location on Leavenworth Street.

Almes said the flames were out within 30 minutes and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

The deputy chief said more details will be out later Sunday.

