Sunday forecast: Full sunshine today, seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a while since we’ve had full sunshine without any clouds but that changes today and tomorrow with sunny skies.

The forecast is dry for the next 8 days so the focus will be on wind and temperatures (clouds as well on some days). Tomorrow will be the windiest day of the next 8 days with gusts 45 to even 55 mph. It’ll also be the warmest although Easter Sunday will be pretty close to what we’ll have tomorrow. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s which will be about 20° colder than Monday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 60s out toward central Kansas. Winds NW/W 5-10 (some gusts up to 20 mph are possible).

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds increasing through the night with south winds gusting up to 25 mph by sunrise

Tomorrow: FIRE WEATHER WATCH. Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some spots may reach 80°. Winds S 20-35, gusts around 45 mph. Higher gusts are possible.

A cold front pushes through Monday night into Tuesday morning which will keep highs in the 50s on Tuesday. Other than some clouds on Tuesday it will remain dry. The winds will remain strong but closer to 30 mph so not as bad as Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will have cold mornings, near or below freezing but with mostly sunny skies highs will be warming in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday through next weekend continues the warming trend in the 60s and 70s and lows much warmer in the 40s.

Taking Action:

With a fire weather watch tomorrow due to strong winds and warm temperatures, of course the outdoor burning would be discouraged however any burning that is done today make sure fires are put out properly. Many fires that occur may not actually start the day of the high fire danger, it may be embers that don’t get put out from the previous day that get re-ignited on the windy day.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will have temperatures near or below freezing



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.