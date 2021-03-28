Advertisement

Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities say they fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage.

Officials did not give details about the officer’s injuries, but Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, “I’m just glad the detention officer wasn’t more seriously hurt.”

Officials say the inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed. The suspect then used the officer’s keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

