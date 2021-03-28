More than 200 veterans received their 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 240 Junction City are veterans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Veterans registered with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System returned to the CL Hoover Opera House for their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday afternoon.

“They’re so excited and it’s just like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen you’ and ‘I haven’t seen you’ and they want to wave of people.” CL Hoover Opera House, director, Joe Markley says.

For some veterans coming to the vaccination clinic is one of the few times they’ve seen other community members since the start of the pandemic.

“They’re wanting to get back to reality get their normal back and definitely hopefully seeing like the end of the line to this COVID.” VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, M.S.A., Victoria Bowman says.

Directors of the CL Hoover Opera House were excited to invite community members inside their facility after months of having to be closed.

“During this time we’re thrilled to be able to offer ourselves, and to show our versatility, not just as a performance venue, but as a community building.” CL Hoover Opera House, co-director, Sheila Markley says.

“This is community, and our healing takes place the best outside of our four walls of a medical center so excited about that.” VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Joseph Burks says.

Additional vaccination clinics for all veterans, not just those registered with the VA, will be coming to Junction City in the upcoming weeks and months.

