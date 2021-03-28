Meriden man in police custody after chain of car burglaries
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man connected to several car burglaries.
Topeka Police arrested 32-year-old Brian Wells of Meriden early Sunday morning.
Wells is facing two counts of burglary and one county of misdemeanor theft and one felony theft count.
According to police, about 2:40 Sunday morning officers received a call about a suspicious person on the 1800 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd.
When officers arrived and were checking the area, they noticed a person matching the description of the suspect they were given.
wells had taken items from a series of car burglaries along Wanamaker earlier in the evening.
