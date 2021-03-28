Good Samaritan uses Facebook to find owner of Purple Heart in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “He was killed in action in 1951 which was about 6 years before I was born. So I never met him but I heard my mom and my other relatives talk about him,” said attorney and medal owner Frank Ojile.

Marvin R. Setter is the name that was engraved into the back of a Purple Heart medal; Frank Ojile’s uncle who was killed in the Korean War.

“I had had the Purple Heart here at the office on display as a way to honor my uncle,” Ojile mentioned.

He said about six weeks ago his law office was broken into and his late uncle’s Purple Heart medal, one of his most prized possessions, was stolen.

“The perpetrator ransacked my office pretty good,” said Ojile. “The box was turned. And my first thought was, ‘Oh no.’ That’s when I opened it up and found it missing and just overcome with sadness, anger, all the emotions.”

On Friday, a Wichita woman found the medal as she was doing yard work. She called her landlord, Jeff Buss, who immediately turned to Facebook. In less than 24 hours, Buss and Ojile met up for a very emotional exchange.

“Being Catholic, the patron saint for lost things is Saint Anthony,” said Ojile. “And St. Anthony downtown was the parish that my grandmother belonged to and it was the parish that my parents were married at. So I did a lot of praying to St. Anthony.”

It was a long line of distant relatives who eventually passed the word down to Ojile that a man on Facebook had found what he thought he’d lost.

“I was taken aback, I was stunned, I was speechless, and overcome with emotion. Because this is the one item that was taken out of the burglary that meant the most,” said Ojile. “Blessed, truly blessed.”

