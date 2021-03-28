AVOID THE AREA: RCPD close roads off due to active investigation, two people in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Riley County Police Department is asking you to avoid the area near 10th Street from Colorado Street to Ft. Riley Blvd. and Yuma Street from 9th to 11th Street.

RCPD posted on their Twitter page around 4:26 P.M. on Sunday afternoon saying that the public should avoid that specific area.

Aaron Wintermote with RCPD told 13 NEWS that Riley County officers were conducting a search warrant on a residence and two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Wintermote says the individuals have been transferred to the Topeka Police Department’s custody.

This is a developing story.

