Washburn’s Tom Haug out-jumps the competition

"It feels very good," Tom Haug, Washburn high jumper, said. "You just kind of floated off the ground almost. And it's, you know, it's almost an addicting feeling."

Tom’s a natural jumper.

“The first year I did it when I was in sixth grade,” Haug said. “I just loved it automatically and was naturally pretty good at it. I always just loved jumping.”

The All-American high jumper has leapt into the Ichabod record books.

“My best jump is about 7 feet and a quarter inch.” Haug said.

And he’s done so while overcoming a personal obstacle.

“Even now I continue to struggle with it,” Haug said. “That’s the number one thing I have to focus on is that second, the last step, because it’s easy to kind of collapse under it.”

Tom was born with his left leg being shorter than his right. Also, he has no ACL in his left knee.

“I would say I’m pretty lucky that it was just my leg,” Haug said. “It’s not too big of an obstacle to overcome and I’ve dealt with it just fine.”

As life continues, he’s learned to adapt. That means a three centimeter lift in his left shoe and a slightly different approach to his jumps. But this is his normal. Not something that is a roadblock for his goals.

“Everyone always notices it and sees it and I’ve never been too self-conscious about it just cause it’s, it’s always been normal for me,” Haug said. “I’ve kind of taken it as my own. There’s not many people like me where they have this condition. So it’s, it’s kinda something that I was kind of brush off.”

