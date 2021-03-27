Topeka woman arrested for possession of drugs after Friday traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after deputies found narcotics in her car during a Friday afternoon traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old woman is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop at N. Kansas Ave. and NW Lyman Rd. on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 26, just after 2:30 p.m., a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a tan 199 Buick Park Avenue at N. Kansas Ave. and NW Lyman Rd. During the investigation, it said drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger of the car, Stacy N. Minton, 35, of Topeka, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Topeka and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating the incident.

