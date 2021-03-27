Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested for possession of drugs after Friday traffic stop

Stacy Minton was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and for possession of methamphetamine.
Stacy Minton was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and for possession of methamphetamine.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after deputies found narcotics in her car during a Friday afternoon traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old woman is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop at N. Kansas Ave. and NW Lyman Rd. on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 26, just after 2:30 p.m., a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a tan 199 Buick Park Avenue at N. Kansas Ave. and NW Lyman Rd. During the investigation, it said drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger of the car, Stacy N. Minton, 35, of Topeka, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Topeka and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for Harlee Borders and Devonta Miller in relation to a shooting
TPD searches for suspects in Friday night shooting
Manhattan company banned from doing business in Kansas
KDHE adds three states to travel quarantine list
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Suellentrop free on bond following DUI, fleeing charges
All Kansans over 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Man convicted in 1984 Kansas triple killing dies in prison
Kansas lawmakers consider raising age of consent for marriage
GOP lawmakers push to keep COVID contact-tracing rules