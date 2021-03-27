Advertisement

Topeka Police on scene of incident in SE Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were on the scene late Friday of a reported shooting in southeast Topeka.

Multiple officers responded to an area near SE 31st and Adams. People should avoid the area.

TPD could not confirm any details about the incident or possible injuries.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as they are available.

