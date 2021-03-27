Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for Lawrence woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Marilyn Dowell out of Lawrence.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Marilyn Dowell out of Lawrence.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Lawrence woman.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Lawrence Police Department has reported that Marilyn Dowell, 94, of Lawernce, has been found and is now safe.

March 27, 11:57 a.m.

Silver Alert issued for Lawrence woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lawrence woman.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Lawrence Police Department has requested that it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Lawrence.

According to the KBI, Marilyn Dowell, 94, of Lawrence was last seen on Saturday, March 27, around 7:45 a.m. leaving Lawrence, possibly on her way to Arizona. It said she is likely driving a gold or light brown 2012 GMC Terrain with Kansas disabled tag 12535.

KBI said Dowell is 5-foot 3-inches and weighs about 80 pounds. It said she has gray hair and gray eyes. It said she wears eyeglasses, but it is unknown if she has them with her. It said she suffers from dementia-like symptoms and is at risk for a fall.

If you see Marilyn Dowell, her vehicle, or have information on her whereabouts, please call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 immediately.

