Senate leadership reviewing how to move forward in light of Suellentrop charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Gene Suellentrop’s status in the Kansas Senate is up for discussion.

In a statement Friday night, Senate President Ty Masterson and Vice President Rick Wilborn said, in light of the formal charges, they are talking to their members.

“We have begun reaching out to other members of the Republican caucus about how to proceed most effectively moving forward,” their statement reads. “Our highest priority is to keep working without distraction for Kansas families and businesses as the state reopens.”

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay filed five counts against Suellentrop, including felony eluding or attempting to elude; misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving; plus traffic infractions for driving the wrong way on a highway and speeding.

The charges stem from his March 16th arrest, when witnesses spotted him driving the wrong way on I-470 at Burlingame Rd., on the south side of Topeka. KHP troopers spotted him on I-70 at Gage, and finally stopped him near 8th St. downtown.

Masterson and Wilborn says the allegations in the criminal complaint are very serious.

“We trust the legal process will ensure due process and a just resolution. We are thankful that no one was injured, and we continue to pray for Gene and his family,” they said in the statement.

