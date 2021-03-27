Saturday forecast: Seasonal and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend will be dry with Sunday being the nicest of the two days. Today will be breezy with more cloud cover than Sunday.

The weather pattern is going to quiet down after a couple weeks of showers and storms. The biggest concern is going to be the strong winds with Monday bringing the strongest winds as well as the warmest day in the 8 day. The rain chance next week was removed as all models are hinting at dry conditions for the next 8 days despite a cold front pushing through on Tuesday. You’ll also note the cooler forecast on Tuesday due to the speed of the front (yesterday the forecast for Tuesday was 70°). Think Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days in the 8 day and it may even be cooler than what the 8 day indicates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Next week brings even warmer temperatures on Monday with highs in the 70s. A high of 80° especially out toward central KS can’t be ruled out. It will be windy though with gusts up to 40 mph. This will lead to an elevated fire danger concern.

With a cold front pushing through Tuesday, highs will be much cooler with 50s and low 60s across northeast Kansas. The cooler weather sticks around on Wednesday before a warming trend sets in for Thursday through Saturday.

Taking Action:

Any outdoor activity this weekend will be fine. Just have to battle more wind today vs tomorrow. There will also be more cloud cover.

A fire danger risk exists on Monday

Thursday morning will have the highest probability of dropping below freezing in parts of northeast Kansas.



