Region 1 finalists for Teacher of the Year named

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Education has named its Region 1 finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year.

The Kansas Department of Education says Susanne Stevenson, a fourth-grade teacher at Beeson Elementary School in Dodge City USD 443, and Amber Carithers, an English teacher at Hutchinson High School USD 308, have been named Region 1 finalists for the 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year award on Saturday, March 27. It said the award honors excellent teaching in elementary and secondary classrooms throughout Kansas.

According to KSDE, in past years, the finalist ceremony has happened in-person, however, due to COVID-19, 2021′s ceremony took place virtually.

As finalists for Teacher of the Year, KSDE said Stevenson and Carithers will each get a $2,000 cash reward from Security Benefit. Additionally, it said they are each eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 25, in Wichita.

According to the Department, Stevenson and Carithers were among six semifinalists from Region 1, which covers Kansas’ first congressional district. It said other semifinalists are as follows:

Rachel Harder - 4th-grade teacher, Union Valley Elementary School, USD 313

Kendra Stoppel - 1st-grade teacher, Scott City Elementary School, USD 466

Christi Reid - 7th-grade math teacher, Lyons Middle School, USD 405

Lisa Renz - English teacher, Hays High School, USD 489

KSDE said each semifinalist will get a red marble apple with a wooden base from The Master Teacher in Manhattan.

For 2021, KSDE said 138 educators throughout Kansas were nominated for Kansas Teacher of the Year. It said nominations are made in each of Kansas’ four regions. It said it sponsors the award and appoints regional selection panels made up of teachers, administrators and higher education representatives to select semifinalists and finalists from each region.

According to the Department, each panel chooses six semifinalists, three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers. From those, it said the panel then chooses one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist. It said Teacher of the Year is chosen from among the state’s eight regional finalists.

KSDE said the teacher chosen as Kansas Teacher of the Year is eligible for the distinction of National Teacher of the Year. It said the National Teacher of the Year is a project of the Council of Chief State School Officer in partnership with the Voya Foundation.

