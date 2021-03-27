Advertisement

Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia...
At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are dead and at least eight are injured from shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters the first shooting erupted late Friday night and wounded approximately eight people. Then, shots were fired nearby and an officer confronted an individual. The officer shot the individual and that person died.

Another person was shot in an unrelated shooting and pronounced dead near the scene.

An officer was also hit by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people are in police custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds three states to travel quarantine list
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Suellentrop free on bond following DUI, fleeing charges
Manhattan company banned from doing business in Kansas
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
KHP sends Suellentrop case file to Shawnee Co. DA
All Kansans over 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Latest News

The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Washburn's Tom Haug was born with one leg being shorter than the other. Despite the obstacle,...
Washburn’s Tom Haug out-jumps the competition
Washburn's Tom Haug was born with one leg being shorter than the other. Despite the obstacle,...
Washburn's Tom Haug out jumps the competition
Topeka Police on scene of incident in SE Topeka