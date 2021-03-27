NW Missouri Bearcats back to back National Champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Northwest Missouri Bearcats have won their third national championship in five years.

The Northwest Missouri Bearcats said on Twitter that they have won back-to-back national championships. The team rolled past West Texas A&M 80-54 to win their third national championship since 2016.

BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPS!



Northwest rolls past West Texas A&M 80-54 to win their 3rd national championship in the last 5 years! pic.twitter.com/rnCtOMCIpf — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) March 27, 2021

The team outscored its opponents in the Elite Eight by 78 points, which breaks the record set in 1970 of 75.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.