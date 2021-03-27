Advertisement

NW Missouri Bearcats back to back National Champions

The Northwest Missouri Bearcats have won back-to-back national championships.
The Northwest Missouri Bearcats have won back-to-back national championships.(NW Missouri Bearcats)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Northwest Missouri Bearcats have won their third national championship in five years.

The Northwest Missouri Bearcats said on Twitter that they have won back-to-back national championships. The team rolled past West Texas A&M 80-54 to win their third national championship since 2016.

The team outscored its opponents in the Elite Eight by 78 points, which breaks the record set in 1970 of 75.

