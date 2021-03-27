Advertisement

MHK Parks and Rec, Hy-Vee prepare for Easter Drive Thru event

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Community volunteers alongside Manhattan’s Parks and Recreation and Hy-Vee spent Friday afternoon bagging up goodies for this year’s Easter Drive Thru event.

The City of Manhattan’s Parks and Recreation Department reached out to Hy-Vee after realizing the giant Easter Egg hunt in the park would not be feasible again this year, due to COVID-19.

After seeing success with Halloween and Christmas Drive-thru events, Parks and Rec officials partnered with Hy-Vee to give the community a spectacular Easter Drive Thru event.

Numerous local businesses, churches, and organizations donated goodies, money, and volunteers to help prepare for this year’s event.

“We just look forward to seeing everybody. We appreciate all the businesses and individuals who have taken…volunteers that have put their hands in to help us out.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation, Recreation Supervisor, Ryan McKee says.

“It’s good to still be giving back into the community, even though we can’t have a whole bunch of people come into the store right now, it’s cool to see everyone outside.” Manhattan Hy-Vee, Catering Manager, Margot Hutchison says.

The Easter Drive Thru event is next weekend, Saturday, April 3rd, at Hy-Vee in Manhattan. The first 1,000 children present in the vehicle at the Easter Drive Thru event will receive goodie bags and prizes.

