TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout will hold a news conference on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout will hold a news conference on Tuesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.