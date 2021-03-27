Advertisement

Man charged in Kansas crash that killed Good Samaritan

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A driver has been charged with hitting and killing a Good Samaritan as she tried to help the victim of an earlier crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors announced Friday that 42-year-old Ramon Vazquez-Carmona faces one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the March 14 crash that killed Cindy Goulding. Vazquez-Carmona also faces a lesser charge of driving without a valid license.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Goulding exited her car to help after a sedan struck a sport utility vehicle. She then was struck by a pickup truck and declared dead at the scene.

Federal immigration authorities took Vazquez-Carmona into custody after the crash. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that he was removed from the country in 2008 for violating the terms of his admission and then illegally reentered the country in 2009.

