Local event venues hopeful for concerts in early June, ask people to follow rules

By Carolina Loera
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With coronavirus numbers decreasing and restrictions being lifted, entertainment venues are hopeful to get back to work.

Many who work in the entertainment industry have been out of work since March of 2020. But with COVID-19 cases decreasing, and the vaccination rollout progressing, owner of Wave and The Cotillion, Adam Hartke said there’s hope.

“Everybody’s been figuring out ways to get by. But we feel hopeful that this is all starting to wind down and we’ll be able to get back to work.” said Hartke. “We are just hoping that folks get out and get their vaccinations, and continue to be responsible and do what they’re doing now. Let’s get this behind us.”

Hartke said he hopes concerts and evens will be back by early June, and people in the event-venue industry are asking the community to support by following 10 simple rules.

“A friend with the national venue association came up with it,” said Hartke. “It really hit home. He was completely on point with his words, and obviously it resonated with a lot of people.”

Among those 10 rules, venues are asking people to support local artists by purchasing a ticket to a show. They also ask to wear your mask during the events. If you can’t make it, they say a like or share on social media will help them out.

“I’m just hopeful that people can wrap their heads around the new world that we’re living in for the time being,” said Hartke. “Be respectful, courteous and kind, and show up to shows and support venues and local music.”

Hartke said there’s a few shows scheduled for late May at The Cotillion.

