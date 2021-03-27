Kansas lawmakers consider raising age of consent for marriage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers are considering raising the legal age of consent for marriage to 18-years-old.

Kansas House Bill 2422 would require Kansans to be 18-years-old before being eligible to give consent for marriage, as well as eliminate exceptions to the law.

Previously, Kansans could consent to marriage at the age of 15 with the permission of a judge if it is in their best interest. Kansans could also consent to marriage at ages 16 and 17 if they had the consent of their parents or legal guardian.

