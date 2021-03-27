Fellowship Hi-Crest will be handing out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fellowship started its clinics earlier this month -- using the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

Now, they requested - and received - the Johnson and Johnson doses. So people can have a one-and-done shot.

Fellowship Hi-Crest is partnering with the Shawnee County Health Department to offer the vaccine to those who want it.

Their next round of clinics start April 2nd -- you do need an appointment for their Friday dates--

You will not need appointments for clinics later in the month -- just walk in.

Those clinics will be held on the first Wednesday--- second Saturday-- and the third Sunday.

“So Saturday, Wednesday, and Sunday are short walk-in clinics so one is before Wednesday’s service and one after a Sunday service and one on Saturday after their farmers market and we will see how that goes, those clinics will be open to the first hundred people that come through,” said Clinical service leader, Dianna Yates.

If you prefer the two-shot vaccine---- Open Arms Ministry on Southeast 11th is offering it at their clinics, which start April 6th.

