Entries for Congressional Art Competition open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Entries for the Congressional Art Competition are now being accepted.

Representative Jake LaTurner says each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He said this is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the Congressional District. He said the deadline to submit artwork is April 16.

According to Rep. LaTurner, the Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in the Second Congressional District. He said the winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington, D.C., will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from throughout the nation. HE said the winning work will also be featured on the Congressional Art Competition page.

LaTurner said the artwork entered into the contest can be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, 4 inches in depth and no more than 15 pounds. He said if the artwork is chosen as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and still measure no larger than the above dimensions. He said the work that will be accepted is as follows:

Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)

Collages - must be two dimensional

Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

According to LaTurner, all entries are required to be original concepts, designs and execution and cannot violate any copyright laws. He said any entry that has been copied is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. He said work entered must not be a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing.

To fill out the competition form, click HERE.

To review the submission process, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.