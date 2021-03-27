Advertisement

‘Cover the Cruiser’ RCPD’s fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics Kansas

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers and dispatchers from the Riley County Police Department spent time outside Manhattan’s Walmart Thursday, raising money for Special Olympics Kansas.

For each donation, the name or nickname of the donor was written on a Polar Plunge placard, which was then taped to the police cruiser on-site.

Special Olympics Kansas provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The goal to Cover the Cruiser, and raise $1,000 for Special Olympics Kansas, they had raised more than $300 in the first two hours.

“It’s going to go to the Special Olympics Kansas and specifically athletes here in Manhattan and they’re hoping to return to play here hopefully in June.” Riley County Police Department, Officer Rachel Pate says.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 10th in the West Stadium parking lot at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan.

If you didn’t make it out to the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event but you’d like to donate to the Special Olympics Kansas, you can donate here.

