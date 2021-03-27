2 Oklahoma college students killed in Haskell County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died from their injuries in a Friday morning crash in Haskell County. Oklahoma Panhandle State University identified the two killed as students of the college located in the town of Goodwell in the Oklahoma panhandle.

The crash, reported about 8:30 a.m. happened about three miles west of Satanta on US-56. It involved a Dodge Ram pickup hauling a horse trailer and a dump truck. The two killed were passengers in the pickup.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the pickup and the dump truck were both traveling east on U-56 when the pickup went to pass the dump truck and made contact with the driver’s side front bumper. The dump truck went into the south ditch and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled and the trailer detached.

Twenty-three-year-old Hadly G. McCormick, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and 19-year-old Cade Cinch Bullock, of Campo, Colorado, died from their injuries. The driver of the pickup and the dump truck’s driver had minor injuries, information in the KHP crash log showed.

