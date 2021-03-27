Advertisement

2 Oklahoma college students killed in Haskell County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died from their injuries in a Friday morning crash in Haskell County. Oklahoma Panhandle State University identified the two killed as students of the college located in the town of Goodwell in the Oklahoma panhandle.

The crash, reported about 8:30 a.m. happened about three miles west of Satanta on US-56. It involved a Dodge Ram pickup hauling a horse trailer and a dump truck. The two killed were passengers in the pickup.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the pickup and the dump truck were both traveling east on U-56 when the pickup went to pass the dump truck and made contact with the driver’s side front bumper. The dump truck went into the south ditch and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled and the trailer detached.

Twenty-three-year-old Hadly G. McCormick, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and 19-year-old Cade Cinch Bullock, of Campo, Colorado, died from their injuries. The driver of the pickup and the dump truck’s driver had minor injuries, information in the KHP crash log showed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds three states to travel quarantine list
Manhattan company banned from doing business in Kansas
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Suellentrop free on bond following DUI, fleeing charges
All Kansans over 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
KHP sends Suellentrop case file to Shawnee Co. DA

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work