Wichita man arrested in 42-year-old Colorado cold case

Wichita police arrested 64-year-old James Herman Dye on March 22, 2021 in connection with the...
Wichita police arrested 64-year-old James Herman Dye on March 22, 2021 in connection with the 42-year-old murder of Evelyn Kay Day in Greeley, Colorado.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 42-year-old Colorado cold case.

Wichita police arrested 64-year-old James Herman Dye on Monday after the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, in Greeley, Colorado, linked him to the 1979 murder of Evelyn Kay Day.

Day’s body was found five days after she had been reported missing. New Country 99.1 reports that her snow-covered car was found near the campus of Aims Community College in Greeley. It was determined she Day had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death with the cloth belt of her own overcoat. Initially, authorities considered her husband as the primary suspect but no connection could be made to him.

Officials said technology advances and DNA evidence helped link Dye to the crime.

Dye’s criminal history in Colorado includes an arrest on Oct. 5, 1977, by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree sexual assault, a Feb. 5, 1981, arrest for sexual assault on a child, an attempted sexual assault on May 7, 1981, a third-degree assault arrest in 1982 and another sexual assault on a child arrest on March 30, 1987. Detectives found similarities between the Day case in 1979 and the second-degree sexual assault case from Oct. 5, 1977.

Dye is being held in the Sedgwick County jail where he awaits extradition.

Press conference about Kay Day cold case arrest.

Posted by Weld County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

