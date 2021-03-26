Advertisement

Union Pacific says they may be responsible for sounds near Goodyear

(KNOP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The noises near Goodyear 13 NEWS received complaints about Wednesday, are possibly coming from a train.

Train company Union Pacific says the sounds may be coming from its trains that drop cars off at the plant.

They say they stop at Goodyear a couple of times a week, and the sound may come from a process called “switching.” That is when train cars are moved around to different locations on the track.

The company apologizes for the sound, and says its crews work as quickly as possible to serve Goodyear and move on. UP media relations provided 13 NEWS with the following statement:

“Union Pacific picks up and drops off cars at the Goodyear Plant a couple times a week. The noise could be what we call “switching,” which is how a train is built. We know it can be frustrating for neighbors and we apologize. Our crews work as quickly and safely as possible to serve Goodyear and get the train moving.”

