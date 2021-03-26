Suellentrop faces criminal charges for DUI arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against Sen. Gene Suellentrop for a DUI arrest.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday evening he has filed counts of eluding or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving the wrong way down a divided highway and speeding against Suellentrop.

Witnesses say Suellentrop, a Republican from Wichita, was driving the wrong way on I-470 in Topeka early March 16th. The Kansas Highway Patrol says officers stopped him on I-70 near Gage, and he did not stop until he was at 8th St., downtown.

With the filing of the charges, Kagay said an arrest warrant was issued for Suellentrop earlier on Friday afternoon. He said Suellentrop turned himself in at the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections just before 5 p.m. and a bond has been set at $5,000. He said no future court hearings have been scheduled yet.

KHP arrested him on charges of driving under the influence and fleeing. However, a Shawnee Co. District Court judge released him hours later, saying the arrest report was missing pertinent information required to hold him.

Suellentrop issued a statement the next day, saying he would hand off most of his leadership duties while his case is resolved.

KHP handed its reports over to the DA’s office just before noon Friday. However, none of it is available to the public right now.

In response to an open records request from 13 NEWS, KHP General Counsel Luther Ganieany said the type of incident did not warrant a Kansas Standard Offense Report (KSOR). He said, according to the Kansas Incident-Based Reporting System, all criminal offenses are classified as Group A or Group B offenses, with only Group A requiring a KSOR. Ganieany said the offenses involved in the case of Suellentrop are considered to be Group B offenses, and, therefore, no KSOR is required, nor was on prepared.

Ganieany also said the arrest report and officer narratives are exempt from disclosure requirements under the Kansas Open Records Act. Although, they may be released later as the case moves through the court system.

